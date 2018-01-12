Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting Friday in Arizona

Talbot will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Coyotes, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has struggled in the month of January, compiling a 1-4-0 record while posting an ugly 3.59 GAA and .885 save percentage in five appearances. The 30-year-old netminder will look to snap his three-game losing streak in a highly favorable road matchup with a Coyotes club that's 5-13-2 at home this season.