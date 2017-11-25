Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting if health permits Sunday
Talbot is scheduled to start against the Bruins in Boston on Sunday, provided he doesn't have a setback with his illness, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Despite how he's been the most utilized goalie since the start of the 2016-17 campaign, Talbot's only faced the Bruins five times in his career. He's 4-1-0 against them with a 2.79 GAA and .919 save percentage. It would be wise to revisit his status closer to puck drop Sunday to make sure he'll start as planned, but it looks like that'll be the case.
