Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting in LA
Talbot will get the start in goal in Sunday's road game against the Kings, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Talbot has struggled in the month of November, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting an ugly 4.78 GAA and .842 save percentage over that span. The 31-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Kings team that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game at home this season, 30th in the NHL.
