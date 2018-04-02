Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting in Minnesota

Talbot will be the road starter against the Wild on Monday.

After a brief run of hot goaltending, Talbot has struggled recently. Over his last four outings he has a 5.56 GAA and .839 save percentage. Now he faces a Wild team that scored 3.30 goals per game at home.

