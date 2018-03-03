Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting in net Saturday

Talbot will guard the home goal Saturday against the Rangers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has allowed eight goals between his last two outings, facing a combined 78 shots against the Predators and Sharks in back-to-back losses. He should have a good chance at a good bounce-back showing Saturday against a Rangers club averaging just 2.14 goals per game in February.

