Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting in net Thursday
Talbot will guard the home goal Thursday against the Predators, Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Talbot's splits at home aren't particularly favorable like most goaltenders. In fact, the 30-year-old puck-stopper owns just a 2-2-0 record to go along with a 3.24 GAA and a .912 save percentage on home ice in February. He played well in his last start at Rogers Place -- allowing just two goals in a win over the Avalanche -- and will attempt to build off of the performance Thursday against a lethal Predators attack.
