Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting in St. Louis

Talbot will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Blues, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot struggled in the month of November, suffering five consecutive losses while posting an ugly 4.38 GAA and .855 save percentage over that span. The 31-year-old backstop will look to start righting the ship while picking up his sixth win of the season in a road matchup with a struggling Blues team that's gone 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.