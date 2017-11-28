The Oilers will roll with their usual lineup against the Coyotes on Tuesday, indicating that Talbot will start in goal, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot has strung together two consecutive wins and has allowed just two goals in each contest. It certainly helps that the Edmonton defense is stepping up to do its part, allowing 25 shots or fewer in those two games, but the 30-year-old has looked sharper either way. He'll look to make it three in a row against an Arizona team that has dropped its last three matchups with Edmonton and is averaging just 2.42 goals per game on the campaign.