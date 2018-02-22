Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting Thursday
Talbot will guard the home crease Thursday against the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Talbot racked up 42 saves his last time out in a losing effort, dropping his record to just 20-23-2 on the season. He has lost six of his last seven starts in the blue paint. He will attempt to break that spell Thursday against an Avalanche club notching just 2.40 goals per game in February.
