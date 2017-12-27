Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting Wednesday in Winnipeg
Talbot will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Jets.
Talbot has been red hot since returning from injury Dec. 16 against the Wild, picking up four consecutive wins while registering a 2.00 GAA and .932 save percentage over that span. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 15th victory of the campaign Wednesday in a tough road matchup with a Jets team that's 12-3-1 at home this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Wins seventh straight game•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Looking to keep streak intact Saturday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 34 for sixth straight win•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Penciled in to start Thursday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Improves to 2-0 since return•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Starting against San Jose•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...