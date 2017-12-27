Talbot will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Jets.

Talbot has been red hot since returning from injury Dec. 16 against the Wild, picking up four consecutive wins while registering a 2.00 GAA and .932 save percentage over that span. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 15th victory of the campaign Wednesday in a tough road matchup with a Jets team that's 12-3-1 at home this season.