Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stationed between the pipes Sunday
Talbot will get the starting nod for Sunday's game in Chicago Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Talbot is stuck in a rough patch right now, as he got pulled from last night's start against Dallas after giving up four goals. Over his last six games, the 30-year-old netminder has a 1-4-1 record and has given up four or more goals in five of those contests. After a terrific season last year, Talbot is quickly losing the faith of his fantasy owners.
