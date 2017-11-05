Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stationed between the pipes Sunday
Talbot will get the starting nod against the Red Wings on Sunday.
It's been a rough start for Talbot, who has registered a pedestrian 3.09 GAA and .905 save percentage along with his 4-6-1 record. He's also allowed at least three goals in each of his last four appearance. A matchup against Detroit could be a good turning point for Talbot, as the team averages just 2.57 goals per game, 5th-fewest in the NHL.
