Talbot will get the starting nod against the Red Wings on Sunday.

It's been a rough start for Talbot, who has registered a pedestrian 3.09 GAA and .905 save percentage along with his 4-6-1 record. He's also allowed at least three goals in each of his last four appearance. A matchup against Detroit could be a good turning point for Talbot, as the team averages just 2.57 goals per game, 5th-fewest in the NHL.