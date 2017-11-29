Talbot made 29 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Talbot avoided the embarrassment of losing at home to the NHL's cellar dwellers by stepping up late, as he stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period and made four saves in overtime before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ended the contest on the home side's first shot of the extra session. Edmonton's starting to wake up after a slow start, as Talbot's now won three consecutive starts while allowing exactly two goals with fewer than 30 saves in each victory.