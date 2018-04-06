Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 30 shots to defeat Vegas

Talbot made 30 saves on 33 shots in Thursday's win over the Golden Knights.

Talbot is back in the win column after losing five straight games. The 30-year-old has had a very up-and-down season, posting a 30-31-3 record with a .907 save percentage. He's the clear-cut starter in the Edmonton crease and will look to bounce back in 2018-19 after failing to qualify for the playoffs this time around.

