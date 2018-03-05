Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 31 shots in loss

Talbot stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.

That's a third straight loss for Talbot, who falls to 22-26-2 on the season with a .903 save percentage. The 30-year-old has been up-and-down all year and failed to deliver consistent quality goaltending. He's currently going through a rough stretch in which he's allowed at least three goals in four straight games, making him an unappealing fantasy option in most formats.