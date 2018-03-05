Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 31 shots in loss
Talbot stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.
That's a third straight loss for Talbot, who falls to 22-26-2 on the season with a .903 save percentage. The 30-year-old has been up-and-down all year and failed to deliver consistent quality goaltending. He's currently going through a rough stretch in which he's allowed at least three goals in four straight games, making him an unappealing fantasy option in most formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...