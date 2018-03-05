Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 31 shots in loss

Talbot stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.

That's a third straight loss for Talbot, who falls to 22-26-2 on the season with a .903 save percentage. The 30-year-old has been up-and-down all year and failed to deliver consistent quality goaltending. He's currently going through a rough stretch in which he's allowed at least three goals in four straight games, making him an unappealing fantasy option in most formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories