Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 32 in OT win
Talbot made 32 saves during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against New Jersey.
The third-year Oiler allowed at least three goals in five of his past six starts, so this was an encouraging win. Talbot sports a mediocre 6-7-1 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.90 GAA, but it's not out of the question to suggest the Oilers have underachieved to start 2017-18. Pitching buy-low offers to acquire Talbot is encouraged, and his current fantasy owners should probably remain patient.
