Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 33 in win

Talbot made 33 saves on 35 shots in a 6-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

It's too late to save Edmonton's season, but Talbot has played some great hockey recently. This is his fifth win in his last six starts, and in his five outings prior to this one he had a 1.58 GAA and a .953 save percentage. The 30-year-old's performance against the Senators kept the strong run of play going. The problem is that even after this hot streak he has a 2.96 GAA and a .909 save percentage.