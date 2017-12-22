Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 34 for sixth straight win
Talbot set aside 34 of 36 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
Talbot came in riding a two-game winning streak since returning from injury and with five consecutive wins overall, so it wasn't surprising to see him notch yet another victory against a St. Louis team playing the second night of a back-to-back set. All five goals scored in this game occurred in the final 10:30 of the third period, as both offenses suddenly came to life and ruined a goaltending duel between Talbot and Jake Allen. Last season's 42-game winner can still be had for cheap in daily formats, making him a great value play based on Edmonton's recent uptick in form.
