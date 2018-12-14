Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 35 in OT loss
Talbot's 35 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.
While Talbot would have liked to hold onto the 4-3 lead his team took into the third period, he still did well to get the Oilers a point despite facing a 40-26 deficit in shots. He'll cede Friday's second half of a back-to-back to Mikko Koskinen, but the playing time split in Edmonton's net after that looks cloudy with both guys playing well.
