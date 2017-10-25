Oilers' Cam Talbot: Stops 42 pucks in overtime loss
Talbot saved 42 of 44 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
Talbot has now stopped 94 of 99 shots for a .949 save percentage through his past three games and only has a single win to show for it. Granted, Edmonton was on a tough three-game road trip, but clearly goal support has hurt him in the wins column. Fortunes project to turn moving forward, and despite sporting a 2-4-1 record, Talbot still boasts a respectable .915 save percentage for the season. There are probably some fantasy circles where he is still underappreciated, too.
