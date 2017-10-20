Oilers' Cam Talbot: Strong effort helps end skid
Talbot stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's overtime win over the Blackhawks.
This was exactly the effort needed from Talbot to help the Oilers pick up their first win in five games. The 30-year-old proved last season that he's one of the most reliable fantasy netminders in the game, so don't read too much into his .901 save percentage through five starts. If the Oilers can build off this critical victory, Talbot should get back to being a very valuable fantasy play. The workhorse sees the crease almost every night and is worth starting whenever the Oilers take to the ice.
