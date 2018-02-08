Oilers' Cam Talbot: Struggles continue in Wednesday's loss

Talbot stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

The Oilers' offense wasn't able to bail him out in this one, and Talbot now has a 3.36 GAA and .895 save percentage through 12 games in 2018. The 30-year-old is headed for the worst season of his NHL career if he can't turn things around down the stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories