Oilers' Cam Talbot: Struggles continue in Wednesday's loss

Talbot stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

The Oilers' offense wasn't able to bail him out in this one, and Talbot now has a 3.36 GAA and .895 save percentage through 12 games in 2018. The 30-year-old is headed for the worst season of his NHL career if he can't turn things around down the stretch.