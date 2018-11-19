Oilers' Cam Talbot: Struggles continue

Talbot made 25 saves in a 6-3 home loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Despite Vegas producing five unanswered goalies between the second and third periods, Oilers coach Todd McLellan decided against giving Talbot the heave-ho. Still, Edmonton's supposed No. 1 netminder has now lost five straight games and he has Mikko Koskinen breathing down his neck for starting opportunities.

