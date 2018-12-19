Oilers' Cam Talbot: Succumbs to Blues
Talbot yielded three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.
Two of the goals Talbot allowed were clean shots from David Perron and Vladimir Tarasenko, but the other goal was funky. Early in the final frame, Robert Thomas fired a shot on net and it appeared Talbot had it under his pad, but it was eventually stirred out and knocked into the net by Pat Maroon. The play went to an extensive video review to see if the puck crossed the line, but was ultimately deemed a goal. It's Talbot's second straight loss, and Mikko Koskinen will continue logging a bulk of the starts.
