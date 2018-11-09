Oilers' Cam Talbot: Suffers third-straight loss
Talbot made 29 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night.
Ugh. Just when we thought his game was settling, Talbot throws down a bad run. This was his third-straight loss, a run where he has allowed 11 goals. He keep hoping Talbot can resurrect his success from 2016-17. But hope really isn't a strategy. Use caution.
