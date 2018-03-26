Oilers' Cam Talbot: Surrenders five goals in loss
Talbot allowed five goals on 38 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Ducks.
It was the first loss in five games for Talbot, who had been playing some of his best hockey of the season prior to Sunday. With the loss, the 30-year-old falls to 29-27-3 on the season with a .909 save percentage. Talbot struggled against Anaheim, but he's the clear-cut starter in Edmonton and should see a few more starts before the end of the season.
