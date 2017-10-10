Talbot saved 38 of 43 shots during Monday's loss to Winnipeg.

After allowing three goals on just seven shots last time out, this wasn't the rebound showing Talbot, the Oilers or fantasy owners were expecting. Make no mistake, the Jets own an admirable offensive attack, but Talbot's also now disappointed in consecutive outings. Edmonton is off until Saturday, so banking on a bounce-back showing against Ottawa at Rogers Place could reward in daily contests. Additionally, it's difficult to fade Talbot in seasonal settings at this stage of the game.