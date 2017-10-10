Oilers' Cam Talbot: Surrenders five goals in loss
Talbot saved 38 of 43 shots during Monday's loss to Winnipeg.
After allowing three goals on just seven shots last time out, this wasn't the rebound showing Talbot, the Oilers or fantasy owners were expecting. Make no mistake, the Jets own an admirable offensive attack, but Talbot's also now disappointed in consecutive outings. Edmonton is off until Saturday, so banking on a bounce-back showing against Ottawa at Rogers Place could reward in daily contests. Additionally, it's difficult to fade Talbot in seasonal settings at this stage of the game.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Receives Monday's starting nod•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Pulled in loss to Canucks•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Commanding crease Saturday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Blanks Flames in opener•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns in solid showing in Game 7 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...