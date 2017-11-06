Talbot allowed four goals on 35 shots in Sunday's loss to the Red Wings.

Talbot got no offensive support in the loss, but he also didn't stand on his head. The 30-year-old continues to struggle in the Edmonton crease and his .903 save percentage is disappointing for fantasy owners who drafted him early. Hes the clear-cut starter for the Oilers and bound to turn it around at some point, but with a 4-7-1 record, it's easy to lose patience. Talbot owns a solid .921 save percentage in his career and is better than what we've seen from him this season, so don't give up yet. The Oilers have been horrendous as a team and what we've learned about Talbot from this is that he can't carry a team on his own.