Oilers' Cam Talbot: Surrenders four goals in loss
Talbot allowed four goals on 35 shots in Sunday's loss to the Red Wings.
Talbot got no offensive support in the loss, but he also didn't stand on his head. The 30-year-old continues to struggle in the Edmonton crease and his .903 save percentage is disappointing for fantasy owners who drafted him early. Hes the clear-cut starter for the Oilers and bound to turn it around at some point, but with a 4-7-1 record, it's easy to lose patience. Talbot owns a solid .921 save percentage in his career and is better than what we've seen from him this season, so don't give up yet. The Oilers have been horrendous as a team and what we've learned about Talbot from this is that he can't carry a team on his own.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...