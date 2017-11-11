Oilers' Cam Talbot: Surrenders three in loss Saturday
Talbot turned aside 30 of 33 shots during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The workhorse was hoping to pick up his third straight win, but fell short. Talbot's off to a sluggish start with a 2.90 GAA and .912 save percentage en route to a 6-7-1 record heading into Saturday's action, but he's clearly the No.1 option on a talented Edmonton roster, so expect those stats to improve as the season wears on.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...