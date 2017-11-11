Talbot turned aside 30 of 33 shots during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The workhorse was hoping to pick up his third straight win, but fell short. Talbot's off to a sluggish start with a 2.90 GAA and .912 save percentage en route to a 6-7-1 record heading into Saturday's action, but he's clearly the No.1 option on a talented Edmonton roster, so expect those stats to improve as the season wears on.