Oilers' Cam Talbot: Swarmed by Sharks

Talbot coughed up seven goals on 40 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Sharks.

Connor McDavid spotted him a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but after that Talbot simply got overwhelmed, as San Jose scored the next six goals to put the game away. The 31-year-old has been beaten 15 times in his last three starts, and while Mikko Koskinen hasn't been a whole lot better lately, Talbot is still a long way from regaining the No. 1 job for the Oilers.