Oilers' Cam Talbot: Taken off injured reserve
Talbot (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Friday.
Given how much the Oilers like to utilize Talbot between the pipes, he will likely return to the crease against the Wild on Saturday, following a seven-game absence. After winning 42 games last season, the netminder if off to a rough start this season with just 10 victories in his 22 contests. The Ontario native's GAA is currently sitting at 3.00, which would be the worst of his career if he can't improve the rest of the way. Look for official confirmation regarding Saturday's starter prior to puck drop.
