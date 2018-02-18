Oilers' Cam Talbot: Takes tough loss Saturday
Talbot made 31 saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Coyotes.
The 30-year-old shut the door on Arizona after allowing the first shot he saw to beat him, but unfortunately Edmonton's offense couldn't get anything going and his efforts went unrewarded. Talbot's now lost five straight starts, but considering he'd allowed 16 goals with a terrible .810 save percentage in those prior four losses, Saturday's performance was definitely a step in the right direction.
