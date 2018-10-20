Oilers' Cam Talbot: Taking aim at fourth straight win

Talbot will draw the home start against the Predators on Saturday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Talbot will field shots from a Predators team that could be a bit taxed after dropping five goals on the Flames in Friday's road win. After a sluggish start to the season, Talbot's back on the horse with wins in his last three to complement a 2.31 GAA and .919 save percentage over that span. Edmonton's chief puck plugger reportedly will be countered by Predators backup Juuse Saros.