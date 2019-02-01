Oilers' Cam Talbot: Taking on Philadelphia

Talbot will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Flyers, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Talbot was terrible in his last appearance prior to the All-Star break, giving up three goals on 15 shots before being yanked in the first period of the eventual 7-4 loss to Carolina on Jan. 20. The 31-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and secure his 10th win of the season in a road matchup with a red-hot Philadelphia squad that's won six straight games.

