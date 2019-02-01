Oilers' Cam Talbot: Taking on Philadelphia
Talbot will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Flyers, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.
Talbot was terrible in his last appearance prior to the All-Star break, giving up three goals on 15 shots before being yanked in the first period of the eventual 7-4 loss to Carolina on Jan. 20. The 31-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and secure his 10th win of the season in a road matchup with a red-hot Philadelphia squad that's won six straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...