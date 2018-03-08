Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tending goal Thursday

Talbot will be the home starter versus the Islanders on Thursday.

Talbot has a 3.12 GAA and he's allowed at least three goals in his last five starts. The fact the Oilers are at home can't save him either. Edmonton has a 3.52 GAA in their own arena, which is second highest in the NHL. It's hard to imagine Talbot shutting down John Tavares and a high-flying Islanders offense.