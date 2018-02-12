Play

Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Monday

Talbot will defend the cage against the Panthers on Monday.

Talbot has not lived up to expectations after putting up 42 wins in 73 appearances last season, instead posting a 19-19-2 record. Additionally, the netminder is sporting the worst GAA of his career (3.10). While there is plenty of blame to go around -- the offense is scoring a mere 2.78 goals per game -- the Ontario native's disappointing season is a significant factor in the Oilers being 16 points back of a playoff spot.

