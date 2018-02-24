Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Saturday
Talbot will guard the goal Saturday against the Kings in Los Angeles.
Talbot has turned things around in his recent starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of his last for go-arounds. Unfortunately, he's only posted a 2-2-0 record over that span and a matchup awaits Saturday against a Kings club averaging 2.91 goals per game and posting a plus-2 goal differential in February.
