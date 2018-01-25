Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tending twine versus Flames

Talbot will patrol the blue paint against Calgary on Thursday.

After a pair of consecutive wins in which it looked like Talbot was going to get his season back on track, he gave up four goals on 22 shots against the Sabres -- the league's most inept offense (2.29 goals per game). The Ontario native is currently sitting with 17 victories on the year and seems unlikely to reach the 40-win mark as he did in 2016-17.