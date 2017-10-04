Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Wednesday
Talbot will be between the pipes against the Flames on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Considering Talbot played in more games than any other goalie last season -- by a seven game margin no less -- it would have been quite the shocker to see him on the bench Opening Night versus Calgary. The 30-year-old won each of his three meetings with the Flames last year with a .921 save percentage.
