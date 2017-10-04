Talbot will be between the pipes against the Flames on Wednesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Considering Talbot played in more games than any other goalie last season -- by a seven game margin no less -- it would have been quite the shocker to see him on the bench Opening Night versus Calgary. The 30-year-old won each of his three meetings with the Flames last year with a .921 save percentage.