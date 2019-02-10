Oilers' Cam Talbot: Tough night at home

Talbot made 26 saves in a 5-2 loss to San Jose on Saturday.

Drawing in against the powerful Sharks would be difficult on any day. Talbot has been carrying a heavy workload this week, ostensibly to showcase the goaltender for a potential trade. This game wasn't much of a showcase, though. Tough night.

