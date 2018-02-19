Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns aside 24 shots
Talbot allowed two goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday.
Most Oilers aren't having great seasons, but Talbot's fantasy value seems to have suffered the most of any Edmonton player. In 2016-17, he led the league in wins, saves and minutes played; he only leads the NHL in losses this season. The good news, though, is the win Sunday snaps a four-game losing streak. Perhaps that's something to build upon moving forward.
