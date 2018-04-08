Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns aside 36 shots in victory
Talbot made 36 saves on 38 shots during a 3-2 shootout victory over the Canucks on Saturday.
While he ended the season on a positive note, Talbot was a major disappointment -- just as his team was -- in 2017-18. After leading the league in wins and saves during 2016-17, he was first in losses and goals allowed this season. He also posted career-worsts in the save percentage (.908) and GAA categories (3.02). Depending on what the Oilers do this offseason, though, Talbot could be a prime candidate to bounce back in 2018-19. He could be a fantasy bargain to begin next season.
