Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns aside 39 shots in preseason win
Talbot stopped 39 of 42 shots in Saturday's 4-3 preseason win over the Flames.
Calgary jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period, but Talbot slammed the door shut after that, turning aside all 23 shots he saw over the final two periods. The 31-year-old's numbers took a big step backwards in 2017-18, but improved defensive play in front of him should help Talbot return to something closer to his 42-win form of the year before.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...