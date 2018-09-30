Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns aside 39 shots in preseason win

Talbot stopped 39 of 42 shots in Saturday's 4-3 preseason win over the Flames.

Calgary jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period, but Talbot slammed the door shut after that, turning aside all 23 shots he saw over the final two periods. The 31-year-old's numbers took a big step backwards in 2017-18, but improved defensive play in front of him should help Talbot return to something closer to his 42-win form of the year before.