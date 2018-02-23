Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns in another strong performance
Talbot stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's overtime win over Colorado.
Talbot has been playing very well recently and now owns a 21-23-2 record with a .903 save percentage. The Oilers are well out of the playoff picture, but the 30-year-old netminder is on track to finish the season strong. Even if he keeps up the strong play, Talbot likely won't pick up many more victories given the overall struggles of the team this year.
