Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns in terrible outing
Talbot allowed four goals on 17 shots before getting pulled in a 7-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
Just when owners thought Talbot may have turned the corner, he lays another egg. Talbot recorded a shutout Sunday, but he has also posted a save percentage below .900 in four of his last seven appearances. Still, Talbot may be headed in the right direction. After recording an .894 save percentage in his first 19 appearances, Talbot possesses a .912 save percentage in the last five games. Overall, he is 8-12-2 with an .897 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...