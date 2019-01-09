Oilers' Cam Talbot: Turns in terrible outing

Talbot allowed four goals on 17 shots before getting pulled in a 7-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.

Just when owners thought Talbot may have turned the corner, he lays another egg. Talbot recorded a shutout Sunday, but he has also posted a save percentage below .900 in four of his last seven appearances. Still, Talbot may be headed in the right direction. After recording an .894 save percentage in his first 19 appearances, Talbot possesses a .912 save percentage in the last five games. Overall, he is 8-12-2 with an .897 save percentage this season.