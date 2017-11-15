Talbot turned away 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights.

Talbot didn't have to do much work, as the offense exploded for eight goals in a very important victory for the Oilers. The 30-year-old is now 7-8-1 on the season with a .912 save percentage. The best news for Talbot fantasy owners is that Edmonton appears to have found its scoring touch. Talbot has picked up three wins in his last four outings and is heading in the right direction after an up-and-down start to the season. Take full advantage of his workhorse tendencies and ability to steal games.