Oilers' Cam Talbot: Two wins in a row

Talbot made 31 saves Sunday in a 2-1 overtime win versus the Blackhawks.

A second-straight quality start from Talbot helped the Oilers win their third consecutive game Sunday. Edmonton's No. 1 netminder is 5-3-1 on the season and figures to get the start Tuesday when the Wild come to town.

