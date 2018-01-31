Oilers' Cam Talbot: Under the weather Wednesday
Talbot missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness and is considered doubtful for Thursday's tilt with Colorado.
Expect the Oilers to give a more definitive update on Talbot following Thursday's morning skate, though if Talbot's unable to suit up, Al Montoya would likely get the nod. Since being acquired by Edmonton, Montoya has made three appearances, posting a win, a 1.00 GAA, and a .956 save percentage.
