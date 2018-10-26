Oilers' Cam Talbot: Will see Blackhawks on Sunday

Talbot will post up between the pipes for Sunday's road game against the Blackhawks, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

The Oilers will set up 30-year-old netminder Mikko Koskinen for his team debut against the Predators on Saturday, and then Talbot is to follow against a Blackhawks squad that is currently in third place within a highly competitive Central Division. Talbot is 4-3-1 with a 2.88 GAA and .901 save percentage on the season -- the win total is nice, but the ratios? Not so much.

