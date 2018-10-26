Oilers' Cam Talbot: Will see Blackhawks on Sunday
Talbot will post up between the pipes for Sunday's road game against the Blackhawks, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
The Oilers will set up 30-year-old netminder Mikko Koskinen for his team debut against the Predators on Saturday, and then Talbot is to follow against a Blackhawks squad that is currently in third place within a highly competitive Central Division. Talbot is 4-3-1 with a 2.88 GAA and .901 save percentage on the season -- the win total is nice, but the ratios? Not so much.
More News
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Bounces back Thursday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Another tough opponent awaits•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Yields six goals to Penguins•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Snaps three-game winning streak•
-
Oilers' Cam Talbot: Taking aim at fourth straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.