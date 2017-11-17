Talbot is set to man the crease against St. Louis Thursday.

No surprise here as Talbot will start his 17th game of the season. After a bit of a rough patch, the 6-foot-4 netminder has been pretty solid over his last four contests, going 3-1-0 during that span. In those games, he's allowed just eight goals on 128 shots faced, good for a 1.96 GAA and .938 save percentage. Thursday's tilt against the Blues will be tough, but Talbot should still be trusted to start in all fantasy formats.